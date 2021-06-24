Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,617 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.42% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,662,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 178,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

