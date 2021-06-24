Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 9.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

