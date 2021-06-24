Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $449,323.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $449,323.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,143,895 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

