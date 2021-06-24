RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

