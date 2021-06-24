RChain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $111.72 million and approximately $217,354.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

