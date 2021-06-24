RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.29 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $110.29 million and $279,346.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars.

