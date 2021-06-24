RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 32,579 shares trading hands.

RCMT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.93.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.