Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 74952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.65).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of £863.17 million and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.57.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

