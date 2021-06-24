Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Ready Capital worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.