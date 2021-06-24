Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003511 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $383,711.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

