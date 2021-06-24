Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/22/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 724,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,791. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

