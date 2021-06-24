Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2021 – Tyler Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $479.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tyler’s first-quarter results benefited from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

6/8/2021 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Tyler Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/8/2021 – Tyler Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,951. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

