Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

6/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

6/3/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00.

5/3/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

4/28/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.75. 46,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,342. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

