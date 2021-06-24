Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) recently:

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/4/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/4/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/26/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 986,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,905. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 158.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 309.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 143.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

