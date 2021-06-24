Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

6/3/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

5/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00.

4/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 856.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

