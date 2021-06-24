Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

RB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

