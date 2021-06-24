Redd Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,217.35 or 1.00023672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.