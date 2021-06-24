Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,874.77 or 0.99266229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

