RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $79.24 million and approximately $699,817.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00335086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00118114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

