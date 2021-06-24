Reef Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.84 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Reef has a market cap of $196.43 million and $32.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00092823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

