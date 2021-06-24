Refereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,573.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $27.40 million and $42,573.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

