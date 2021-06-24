Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE RS opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

