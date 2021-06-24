Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ren has a market capitalization of $350.58 million and $22.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

