Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Altria Group worth $150,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 237,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

