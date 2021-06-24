Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $183.42 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of General Mills worth $183,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.