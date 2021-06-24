Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,318,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $601.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

