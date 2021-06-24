RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $94,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

