Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $700.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 690.20 ($9.02), with a volume of 8392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.96).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The stock has a market cap of £543.06 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

