Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 495.70 ($6.48). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 490.70 ($6.41), with a volume of 4,908,012 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 557.17 ($7.28).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,428.97.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.