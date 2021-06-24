Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stake Reduced by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP reduced its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,588 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics comprises 8.0% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned 5.60% of Repare Therapeutics worth $63,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,787. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

