REPO Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $81,585.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

