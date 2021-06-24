Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GameStop Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of GME stock opened at $219.34 on Thursday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.