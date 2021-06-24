Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aixtron (ETR: AIXA):

6/11/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €22.14 ($26.05). The company had a trading volume of 397,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.05. Aixtron Se has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €22.98 ($27.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 62.54.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.