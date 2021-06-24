Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS):

6/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.70 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.30 ($48.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:DWS opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

