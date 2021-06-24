Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (NYSE: ENB):

6/24/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

6/14/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

6/11/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,319. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 242,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Enbridge by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.