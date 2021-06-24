Research Analysts Set Expectations for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.