Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 24th (AKR, APTV, AWI, BBBY, BKGFY, CS, DVDCF, LEA, MGM, MZDAY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 24th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $184.00 price target on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $228.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

