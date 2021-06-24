Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equity Residential (EQR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):

6/14/2021 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

5/26/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/27/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

EQR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 1,920,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,667. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.