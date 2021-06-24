Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for REV Group (REVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REV Group (NYSE: REVG):

6/21/2021 – REV Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.20 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE REVG opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 97,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,617. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

