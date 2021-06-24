Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

6/21/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/18/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/10/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

6/3/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,257,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

