Reviewing Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Associated Banc 0 7 0 0 2.00

Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.04%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17% Associated Banc 26.17% 6.67% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.09 $26.46 million $2.52 9.40 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.26 $306.77 million $1.86 11.36

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

