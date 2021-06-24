Reviewing Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cano Health alerts:

This table compares Cano Health and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 23.11 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -144.81

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cano Health and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 11 18 0 2.62

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $241.45, suggesting a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Cano Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80% Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Cano Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.