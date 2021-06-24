Reviewing Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) & Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -14.65% 6.91% 0.79% Premier Financial 37.47% 13.70% 1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Premier Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.19 -$16.99 million $0.88 19.05 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.48 $63.08 million $2.76 10.77

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Howard Bancorp and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Howard Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, People Pay, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

