Reviewing Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) & Its Competitors

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Southern Missouri Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 31.12% 15.22% 1.54% Southern Missouri Bancorp Competitors 17.07% 8.91% 0.95%

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Missouri Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $124.41 million $27.55 million 15.50 Southern Missouri Bancorp Competitors $146.26 million $14.78 million 18.12

Southern Missouri Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp. Southern Missouri Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp Competitors 108 412 243 12 2.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.65%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences and multi-family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, such as farmland, single- and multi-tenant retail properties, restaurants, hotels, land, nursing homes and other healthcare-related facilities, warehouses and distribution centers, convenience stores, automobile dealerships and other automotive-related services, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it offers commercial business loans, such as loans to finance accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and operating lines of credit, which include agricultural production and equipment loans. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 45 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, and Rolla Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

