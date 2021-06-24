Reviewing T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T.J.T. and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 268.68 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -67.58

T.J.T. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

Volatility & Risk

T.J.T. has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T.J.T. and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for T.J.T. and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than T.J.T..

Summary

Blink Charging beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T.J.T. Company Profile

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

