Revolution Populi (RVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $28.49 million and $1.93 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

