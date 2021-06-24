Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $869,671.50 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.49. 970,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5,773.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

