Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,031.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00569155 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

