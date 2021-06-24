Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.15. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$40.93, with a volume of 99,783 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

