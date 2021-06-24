Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

